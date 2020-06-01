Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Four officers shot in St. Louis amid night of violent protests
Top Stories
3 charged with attempting to injury police officer at the Galleria
Gallery
Police investigating homicide in Earth City
While some protesters march in peace, businesses in Brentwood board up stores
Video
Photo Gallery: Riots and looting in downtown St. Louis
Gallery
Coronavirus
Reopening guidelines
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
Reopening list
List of coronavirus symptoms
Missouri Town Hall
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Nominate a hero for a SkyFOX ‘shout out’
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
A quarter of US nursing homes report at least one coronavirus infection, first official tally shows
Top Stories
First human trial of potential antibody treatment for Covid-19 begins
Parson announces additional budget reductions due to COVID-19
Video
Updates: List of businesses and venues reopening in the St. Louis area
Casinos begin to reopen in Missouri
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar defends protests and says racism is deadlier than COVID-19 in powerful op-ed
Top Stories
Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin: ‘My voice won’t be silent until the injustice stops’
Gunnarsson’s Goal wins Stanley Cup Final Game 2 – One Year Anniversary
Video
Canceled golf camp still providing needed service to St. Louis kids
Video
AP sources: No consensus yet on NBA return-to-play plan
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Send SkyFOX to my house
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Adjusting your retirement strategy in volatile times
Video
Top Stories
STEM Challenges to help kids stay engaged with science and math
Live
Top Stories
Attend Stray Rescue’s virtual Urban Wanderers Art Show
Video
St. Louis County Library’s Summer Reading Club
Video
Watch: Friday’s McDonald’s Senior Salute for the class of 2020
Live
Pathways to Brightness helps domestic violence survivors
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
3 charged with attempting to injury police officer at the Galleria
Gallery
Top Stories
Police investigating homicide in Earth City
Top Stories
While some protesters march in peace, businesses in Brentwood board up stores
Video
Ferguson mayor discusses lessons learn during protest as his term ends
Video
Looters set fire to convenience store while a crowd protests near St. Louis Police headquarters
Video
Large group of protesters block I-64 in Downtown St. Louis
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 775 deaths/ 13,327 cases IL: 5,390 deaths/ 120,260 cases.
Coronavirus
Casinos begin to reopen in Missouri
Popular
Four officers shot in St. Louis amid night of violent protests
Looters set fire to convenience store while a crowd protests near St. Louis Police headquarters
Video
Photo Gallery: Riots and looting in downtown St. Louis
Gallery
Police working with protesters organizing a march in O’Fallon, Missouri
Protesters shut down Interstate 64 in downtown St. Louis
Video
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases
Large group of protesters block I-64 in Downtown St. Louis
Video