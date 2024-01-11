ST. LOUIS – By this time, most of us have fallen off our treadmills thinking, “There’s got to be a better way, and there is a better way.”

Ab’s Workout Plans allow you to workout on your time and with the help of a community to cheer you on and keep you accountable! January 15 is the start of their “New Year, Better Me” program.

Be sure to attend their open house on January 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at their location at 620 Armsway Blvd. in Godfrey, Illinois.

Plus, three people could win some prize money from this challenge, so get in great health and pay yourself to get in shape!

AbsWorkoutPlans.com