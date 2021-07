ST. LOUIS – It can be a challenge making sure kids get all of their fruits and veggies in.

Local registered dietitian Alexandra Caspero has some good tips and tricks from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather deck.

Caspero suggests making fruit and veggie-packed smoothie and then freeze them to make popsicles. She said berries are a great way for kids to meet their fiber requirements. She also suggests adding in yogurt to get some more protein.