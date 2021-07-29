Help the community and get 1/2 off on pizza when using St. Louis Pizza Passport

ST. LOUIS – Get your pizza passport and score big deals from 25 St. Louis pizzerias.

The passport costs $30 and gives participants half off one pizza from the 25 restaurants from July 15 to November 15.

Roscoe Gragg is the general manager of the Salvage Yard Bar and Grill and he is excited to be a part of The Pizza Passport. The restaurant is located on Hampton Avenue in the St. Louis Hill neighborhood.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Home Sweet Home, a 501(c)(3) organization that connects non-profits in the St. Louis area with donated furniture and household items. Home Sweet Home helps their clients transition into new living situations.

Click here to get your pizza passport.