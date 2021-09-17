Hilarious and profound ‘Listen to Your Mother’ show returns to the Grandel Theater

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Listen to Your Mother is a live-storytelling phenomenon that now spans over 50 cities with 250 productions across North America. The goal is to take the audience on a journey of hilarious, heartwarming, or emotionally intense and profound true stories about motherhood. Proceeds of the show always go to St. Louis non-profit organizations like Friends of Kids with Cancer.

The production is in its 8th year at the beautiful Grandel Theater. You can see it Saturday, September 25, at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm.

Learn more: www.listenstl.com