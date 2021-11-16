Holiday lights display at Grant’s Farms kicks off Friday

ST. LOUIS — The holiday lights display at Grant’s Farm kicks off on Friday, and tickets are already on sale.

Starting on Nov. 19, visitors can drive through the park to see several festive displays, including the Busch Family Estate house decked out with colorful lights and decorations. Grant’s Farm director of entertainment Nicole Iannazzo had the details on the holiday event.

Other displays will include a scene of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, a brilliant light tunnel that leads to the Busch Family Estate, a 50-foot illuminated tree, and a grand finale at the farm’s historic Main Gates.

The holiday drive-through event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Nov. 19 through Jan. 2. However, the display will be closed on Nov. 25, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Dec. 31.

Tickets start at $39 per vehicle. For more information or to make a reservation, visit grantsfarm.com.