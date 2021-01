Beautiful pregnant woman touching her belly with hands on a white background. Young mother anticipation of the baby. Image of pregnancy and maternity. Close-up, copy space, indoors. Maternity wear

ST. LOUIS – It’s no secret, a woman’s age plays a big part in her fertility, but what about her lifestyle?

More than 100,000 chemicals are registered as toxic in the U.S. Dr. Amber Cooper with Vios Fertility Institute in St. Louis explains how chemicals in the environment and in different products can affect fertility.

Cooper is hosting a Facebook Live here at 8:20 a.m. Thursday where she will be answering more questions.