How does COVID-19 impact pregnancy? This doctor has the latest information

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - How does COVID-19 impact pregnancy? Can a baby get the virus from his or her mother? Many moms to be have been wanting answers to those questions for weeks.

Dr. Venezia, who oversees the women and children's program for all 14 SSM Health hospitals says that pregnant patients do not seem to be having worsening symptoms with COVID-19. This is surprising because often times pregnant women are hit harder by viruses.

Dr. Venezia says 86 percent of pregnant women have mild symptoms, 9.3 percent have severe, and 4.7 percent have critical symptoms. These numbers are similar to non-pregnant adults.

Postpartum recommendations are quickly changing day by day and week by week. But, right now, Dr. Venezia says breastfeeding is still being encouraged regardless if a baby's mother is positive for COVID-19.

All other proper precautions would still need to be taken like a mom wearing a mask and gloves and staying 6 feet away from the baby after birth. According to the most recent information he says the virus is not in breast milk.

Dr. Venezia says there may be some risk of preterm labor for COVID-19 positive moms. So, moms and doctors should pay attention to cramps/contractions. Dr. Venezia says he's aware some women are changing their birth plan because they are nervous to deliver at a hospital right now. He wants to remind patients that the risk of home delivery still outweighs the risk of coming to the hospital.

Hospital systems like SSM Health have had weeks to prepare for this. They are using protective gear and focusing on separation COVID-19 patients and patients there to give birth.