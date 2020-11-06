How new moms can treat urinary incontinence

STL Moms

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Urinary incontinence can be a common issue for postpartum women. The good news is that there are ways to treat this problem. Doctor Kevin Enger with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles explains.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News