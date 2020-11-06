How new moms can treat urinary incontinence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Urinary incontinence can be a common issue for postpartum women. The good news is that there are ways to treat this problem. Doctor Kevin Enger with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles explains.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Urinary incontinence can be a common issue for postpartum women. The good news is that there are ways to treat this problem. Doctor Kevin Enger with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles explains.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.