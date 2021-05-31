How to keep kids safe at the pool this summer

ST. LOUIS – The pools are officially open and it’s time for parents to talk to their kids about water safety.

Drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. Doctor Jamie Kondis with St. Louis Children’s Hospital said it is also a common cause of death for teenagers.

Kondis said it happens most often in swimming pools, especially home pools. She said to keep your home pool safe, have a fence all the way around it and be sure the fence can lock.

It is also important to put your child in swimming lessons.

She also said people should have an adult be the designated “water watcher.” Kondis said the “water watcher” needs to be as close as an arm length away from the kids.

Kondis said life jackets are also extremely important. She said they should be U.S. Coast Guard approved.