How to keep your children safe over the holidays

STL Moms

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Many accidents and problems happen with kids over the holidays and sometimes it can lead to a trip to the emergency room.

Lori Winkler from “Safe Kids St. Louis” at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital has some precautions parents can take to keep their children safe.

For more information on Safe Kids St. Louis, click here.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News