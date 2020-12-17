ST. LOUIS – Many accidents and problems happen with kids over the holidays and sometimes it can lead to a trip to the emergency room.
Lori Winkler from “Safe Kids St. Louis” at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital has some precautions parents can take to keep their children safe.
For more information on Safe Kids St. Louis, click here.
Latest headlines:
- ‘Credit for creativity’: Wisconsin trooper pulls over teen who covered car in Christmas lights
- If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
- How to take part in Tower Grove Park’s Frosted experience at home
- How to keep your children safe over the holidays
- St. Louis holiday fun to keep the whole family entertained