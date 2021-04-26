How you can help Caritas fight against child abuse

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has piled on more stress for many families, which sadly has led to an uptick in cases of child abuse.

The nonprofit Caritas is aiding in the fight against child abuse and has ways you can make a difference.

Right now 20,000 children are in foster care in the state of Illinois. Almost half of those children are in foster care in southern Illinois are being cared for through Caritas. CEO Gary Huelsmann explains how people can help their mission.

He said there are approximately 1,700 children in Caritas’ care.

Some of the signs of child abuse include if something has changed in the child’s demeanor, change in their grades, and physical symptoms.

Huelsmann said 70 percent of the cases that comes to Caritas are neglect cases.

Call 800-25-ABUSE to report child abuse or neglect.

