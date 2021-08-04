Ibotta offers free back-to-school items for your backpack and lunchbox

ST. LOUIS – It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom, which means getting school supplies. The lists from teachers can get long and expensive, but there are places where parents can get their kids’ school supplies for free.

Ibotta’s Chief Marketing Officer Rich Donahue explained the offer.

The company is giving every child in America free bundles of backpack and lunchbox staples.

Donahue said families just have to go online and download the Ibotta browser extension or get Ibotta on their phone from the app store.

Click here to get the free bundle.