ST. LOUIS – A new study in the journal “Obesity” found that compared to this time last year, children ate-on average-one extra meal per day and cut physical activity by more than 2 hours per week.

Of course, this can lead to unhealthy habits and health problems down the road.

Outreach Manager with SSM Healthcare Cardinal Glennon SportsCare Katie smith discusses how to keep kids active.

