Learning Disabilities Association hosts fundraiser at Brookdale Farms

ST. LOUIS – Now that school is back in full swing you may have noticed your child is struggling. There is a resource right here in St. Louis that you can turn to for help.

Sheryl Silvey is the president of the board for the Learning Disabilities Association of St. Louis and she explained what they do and about their big fundraiser Wednesday morning out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

One of LDA’s big fundraisers is happening on October 2. It’s called Unlock the Magic

of Learning. This is the only kid-friendly event that they have every year. This year’s fundraiser is at Brookdale Farms in Eureka wth bounce houses, stilt walkers, Silly Jilly the Clown, Eureka Police and Fire will be doing education for the kids, dinner, a cash bar, and Z-Band.

