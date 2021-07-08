Local couple creates app to support parents while their baby is in NICU

ST. LOUIS – No parent wants to welcome a new baby into the world only to watch them spend days or weeks in the NICU.

Now, a local mom and dad have launched a non-profit to help parents going through this trying time.

Kristen Tippit explained how the app she and her husband created can help others out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The Tippits know firsthand what the NICU experience is like because they went through it with their son Otter.

He was born in May 2020, and Kristen said she had a healthy pregnancy and delivery, but then suddenly he had very low blood sugar. She also said once Otter was there, he developed a staff infection. He was there for a total of 22 days.

Logic Baby helps parents of children in the NICU feel more supported through information and video content.

Click here to learn more about the app.

Click here to learn more about the non-profit.