Marcus Theatres Kids Dream Winter Film Series has returned

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking to get your kids out of the house and entertained at the same time? Marcus Theatres senior vice president Clint Wisialowski says the Kids Dream Film Series is the perfect way to spend some time with the kids and see some of the past year’s most popular movies at affordable prices. This past weekend marked the return of the Kids Dream Film Series, but there is still plenty of time to see some of your favorite flicks. Abominable is the next movie playing this Friday through Sunday. The series runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings at Marcus Theatres. Movies are $3, but you can also get 2 free passes. Click here to learn more.