ST. LOUIS — Live Nation concert week returns for 2023. Tickets to over 40 shows are on sale for just $25, all-in. Tickets are available only while supplies last between the dates of Wednesday, May 10th through Tuesday, May 16th.
Venues include Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre and Chaifetz Arena. To get your hands on shows like Snoop Dogg, Outlaw Music Festival, TLC and more You must purchase them online during the dates of May 10th through May 16th.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:
- Pointfest
- Hank Williams, Jr.
- Matchbox Twenty
- Fall Out Boy
- Outlaw Music Festival
- TLC
- El Monstero
- Tears For Fears
- Snoop Dogg
- Godsmack & Staind
- Foreigner
- Bret Michaels
- Sam Hunt
- Nickelback
- Ghost
- Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
- Kidz Bop
- Luke Bryan
- The Offspring
- Pentatonix
- Disturbed
- Jason Aldean
- Avenged Sevenfold
Saint Louis Music Park
- Louis Tomlinson
- Quinn XCII
- The Flaming Lips
- Charlie Puth
- Young the Giant
- Yungblud
- Manchester Orchestera & Jimmy Eat World
- Cavetown
- Walker Hayes
- Darius Rucker
- Lindsey Stirling
- Mt. Joy
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Rick Springfield
- Dethklok & Babymetal
Enterprise Center
- Thomas Rhett
- Bryan Adams
- LL Cool J
Stifel Theatre
- Seal
- Ben Folds
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
The Factory
- Seven Lions
Chaifetz Arena
- Jon Pardi