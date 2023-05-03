ST. LOUIS – If you’re having problems sleeping, a weighted blanket may be the answer, and we have a huge sale on one from Macy’s Online.

A faux fur weighted blanket was $300, it drops in price to $80.97 in the grey color. Its blush is selling for $76.97. The blanket weighs 18 lbs and comes with a weighted insert.

These blankets are said to help you relax and feel secure with comforting pressure, leading to a better night’s rest. Your shipping is free.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.