Crayola launches different skin tones crayons

ST. LOUIS – Creative kids now have more choices when they’re coloring. Thanks to Crayola, children of many different backgrounds can have access to crayons that are reflective of their own skin tone.

The handicraft company announced its “Colors of the World” line featuring 24 new crayon colors representing 40 global skin tones.

In partnership with CEO of MOB Beauty Victor Casale, the shades were carefully crafted to go from extra light to deepest while incorporating rose, almond, and golden undertones.