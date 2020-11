ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Nordstrom Rack has a sale online and in stores that will let you take an extra 25 percent off all clearance items. You could get a combined savings of up to 90-percent off.

Check out deals on designs from Sam Edelman, the North Face, Cole Haan, and many more for men and women. Get free shipping on order of $89 dollars. This offer is good through Monday.

Learn more: NordstromRack.com.