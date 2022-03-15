Margie’s Money Saver: Beauty must-haves

 St. louis – It’s the 21 Days of Beauty Sale going on right now at Ulta online and in stores. Each day you’ll discover beauty deals offering half-off a variety of products.

Today, get Clinique high-impact mascara down from $21 dollars for $10.50.
Eyelash enhancer drops from $78 to $39 dollars, plus more beauty steals.

You can also check to see when your favorite brands are featured for 50% off.
Get free standard shipping on orders of $35 dollars.

For more information head to fox2.com/moneysaver because saving dollars just makes sense.

