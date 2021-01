ST. LOUIS – Margie’s Money Saver has a hot deal on a fast pot multi-cooker from JCPenney.

While supplies last, get this six-quart cooker down from $140 dollars to $44.99 when you enter the coupon code: SPECIAL8.

This item boasts of cooking your favorite meals up to 70 percent faster. Look for curbside pick up to save on shipping, otherwise, spend $75 or more for free shipping.