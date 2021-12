ST. LOUIS – How about this for a stocking stuffer…some festive socks! Check out these women’s knee-high compression socks from Tanga online. They are available in a 3-pack in a variety of styles for $11.99 with free shipping when you enter our exclusive promo code at checkout: FOX2NOW. They are designed to improve circulation and reduce leg discomfort and swelling, all while looking joyful. Order soon to have them arrive by Christmas.

Click here to shop this deal.