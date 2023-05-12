ST. LOUIS — Looking for a treat for mom on Sunday? Kolache Factory has a deal that is sure to please. They introduced their new extra-large muffins just in time for this Mother’s Day deal, Kolache Factory’s muffins are now 40 percent larger. Choose from an assortment of flavors like chocolate chip, blueberry, cranberry walnut, or banana nut. Not all flavors are available in all locations. Buy one muffin, and you’ll get one for free. It is valid on Sunday only. You can find the coupon on all social channels @kolachefactory. Simply show the cashier the deal on social media sites, like Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. This offer is valid in stores while supplies last.

