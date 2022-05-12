ST. LOUIS – Breath in and smell the sweet savings in this deal from Yankee Candle. For a limited time, Yankee Candle online is offering 40 percent off. This offer is good on the nature wick candles in a variety of scents. These candles drop from $23 to $13.80. Add two to your cart and you will get one for free. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these candles. Get free shipping when you spend $50, otherwise add $5.99. Click here to shop this deal.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction