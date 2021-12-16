Money Saver: 50% off weighted blankets and more from Kohls

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking to give warm wishes this Christmas? Check out these deals from Kohls online. For a limited time, take 50-percent off weighted blankets, heated throws, and mattress pads. Heated throws and weighted blankets drop as low as $40. Plus, take an additional 15 percent off with a promo code now through Sunday both online and in stores: SAVE15. The prices apply to all size beds and there are dozens of designs and styles marked down. You’ll also earn $10 for every $50 you spend in Kohl’s cash.

Click here to shop this deal.