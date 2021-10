ST. LOUIS – Get comfortable and cozy and save with this deal on women’s fleece-lined leggings from Tanga online. Grab a six-pack of these seamless leggings for $29.99 when you enter our exclusive promo code at checkout: fox2now.

These are available in a six-pack of assorted colors or all black in both regular and plus sizes. This was the lowest price we could find on these leggings that also offer free shipping.

Click here to get this deal.