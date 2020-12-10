Money Saver: 96 Green Mountain Breakfast Blend K-Cups

Margie's Money Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – We have a hot deal brewing perk you up this morning. If you use K-Cups you know it can get expensive.

Check out this deal from quill for a 96-count box of Green Mountain Breakfast Blend K-Cups. Down in price from $49.99 to $41.99 with free shipping. That’s 44 cents a cup.

Click here for the deal.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News