Money Saver: 96 Green Mountain Breakfast Blend K-Cups

ST. LOUIS – We have a hot deal brewing perk you up this morning. If you use K-Cups you know it can get expensive.
Check out this deal from quill for a 96-count box of Green Mountain Breakfast Blend K-Cups. Down in price from $49.99 to $41.99 with free shipping. That’s 44 cents a cup.
