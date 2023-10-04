ST. LOUIS – A great deal Wednesday morning for fans of Under Armour at the outlet store online.

Right now, you can get 40% off on discontinued UA styles. Then you’ll receive an extra 40% off when you apply the coupon code ” during checkout. This additional savings are good through Monday or while supplies last.

Certain colors may be excluded from the additional savings. If you have an Under Armour account, you can also get free shipping. Or spend $50 with a code to save on shipping.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.