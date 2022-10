ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With the overnight freeze, you may be thinking it’s time to get warm. Check out this deal from Tanga. You can get an electric heater for $34.99 with free shipping when you enter our exclusive promo code at checkout.

Other popular retailers are selling the exact heater for nearly $70. It is portable and comes with a remote and timer. It heats up in seconds and offers three settings.

Coupon Code: FOX2NOW