ST. LOUIS – Who saw this coming, a huge win for the Cardinals against the Brewers means a grand slam of a deal for you.

Head to Mobil on The Run Tuesday, to score 60 cent drinks. The redbirds didn’t need 18 runs to get this deal. Every time the cardinals score six runs, win or lose, you can cash on 60 cents drinks the next day.

This offer is good for medium, large, and extra large coffee and fountain drinks. Or grab a medium or large frozen drink. It excludes specialty coffee drinks.

There is a limit of four per customer.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.