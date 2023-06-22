ST. LOUIS – Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching, but Prime members can get access to an exclusive deal right now.

The 43-inch Amazon Fire smart TV drops in price from $399.99 to $99.99. Invitations are limited, but if you receive one you’ll be able to complete your purchase during Prime Day on July 11 and 12.

This is 75% off and the lowest price seen for the TV. The Omni Fire TV has a 4K HDR compatible display with Alexa and built-in microphones.

Your shipping is free. For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.