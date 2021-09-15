Money Saver: Amazon’s deals on Halloween decor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Halloween will be here before you know it. Get ready with savings on decor for your home. Right now Amazon is offering a spooktacular deal saving you up to 60 percent off a variety of select indoor and outdoor decorations.

A scary voice-activated reaper drops in price from $35.99 to $14.44. It is more than 12 feet tall and receives hundreds of great reviews.

Prime members receive free shipping or spend more than $25 dollars. With Amazon, prices can change at any time so get it before it disappears.

