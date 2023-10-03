ST. LOUIS – Be ready when winter weather arrives with a deal from DSW offering you big savings.

Check out some women’s Merrill winter boots. They dropped in price from $150 to $33.74.

You will have to enter the two codes ‘SHARE25’ and ‘RAKEXTRA’ to get this low price. You will need to open or log into your DSW account to get some of the savings. Plus, you’ll score free shipping.

There are also many other styles marked down in the clearance and deals section.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.