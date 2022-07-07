ST. LOUIS – It’s a Best Buds bargain for a red hot deal on St. Louis Cardinals tickets, honoring Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.

Starting Thursday at 10 a.m., the Cardinals and Budweiser are offering fans loge and pavilion tickets for $4.50. This deal is for Monday through Thursday games only in July, August, and September. The deals start on Monday as the Cards take on the Phillies. There is a limit of eight tickets per game. Hurry to get this savings it ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday night.

