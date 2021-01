ST. LOUIS – Start the new year off with some updates to your home.

For a limited time, JCPenney is offering up to 50 percent off bedding and bath, kitchen and dining, home decor and window treatments.

Take an additional 30 percent off when you enter a code and use your JCPenney card or 25 percent off if you pay any other way.

Select curbside or in-store pickup and save another 10 percent.

Coupon Code: 4NEWYOU