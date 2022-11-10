ST. LOUIS – Attention Disney fans: There’s a Black Friday deal on throw blankets from Kohl’s Online.

The big one oversized super-soft Disney throws fall in price from $26.99 to $8.49 when you enter the coupon code SAVE15 at checkout. There are 13 Disney prints to choose from.

Similar throws start at $20. This offer is only good through Thursday. Shipping is free with your $49 purchase. Hurry, these are going quickly at this price.

Fore more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted throw blankets here.