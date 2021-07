ST. LOUIS – You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to get low prices.

Right now at Macy’s online, shop Black Friday specials in July before they’re gone. You’ll find cookware sets between 60 and 70 percent off.

An instant pot drops to $79.95, Egyptian cotton sheets and fine jewelry are 70 percent off, men’s suits and blazers are up to 75 percent off, plus many more deals. You’ll also score free shipping with your $25 dollar purchase.

Click here to shop the deals.