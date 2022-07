ST. LOUIS – Why wait until the holidays to score some Black Friday deals when you can get them right now during Macy’s Black Friday in July sale?

Check out deals offering up to 60% off on clothing, kitchen items, jewelry, bedding, and more. New deals are posted daily now through Monday. You can also get up to 70% off clearance items right now at Macy’s. Get free shipping when you spend $25.

For more information, visit Margie’s Money Saver.