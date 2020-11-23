Money Saver: Black Friday Week Deals at Kohl’s

ST. LOUIS – You don’t have to wait until the end of the week For Black Friday prices.

Kohl’s is having Black Friday week deals right now. Shop for everyone on your list with bargains on men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing and shoes. Find something for the sports fan, the foodie or shop for beauty and bling. Then take an extra 15 percent off with coupon code: THANKS. Plus you’ll get $15 for every $50 you spend in Kohl’s cash. The deals are valid while supplies last.

You can also get free shipping with your $75 purchase or fast and free store pick-up.