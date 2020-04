ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mother’s Day is now just under two weeks away. We have a FOX 2 exclusive to give your mom some bling this year. Check out these rhinestone t-shirts from Tanga online. These drop from $44.99 to $13.99 with our special FOX 2 code. They are available in sizes small to 2 XL. Most designs are available in navy, charcoal, and black.

Your shipping is free with guaranteed delivery by Mother’s Day if ordered by May 3rd.

Coupon code: FOX2Now