Money Saver: Cardinals tickets for $5 and $10

Margie's Money Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – It’s a grand slam of a ticket deal to get you to fill the stands with red, as the Cardinals wrap up the regular season. For a limited time, fans can purchase tickets for $5 to watch the Cardinals take on the Brewers from September 28 through September 30.

You’ll also score $10 tickets for the final weekend series of the year against the Cubs on October 1 through October 3.

The Cardinals will donate one dollar of each ticket sold for both those games to Adam Wainwright’s Big League Impact charity.

Click here for the deal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News