Money Saver: Cardinals tickets for $5 and $10

ST. LOUIS – It’s a grand slam of a ticket deal to get you to fill the stands with red, as the Cardinals wrap up the regular season. For a limited time, fans can purchase tickets for $5 to watch the Cardinals take on the Brewers from September 28 through September 30.

You’ll also score $10 tickets for the final weekend series of the year against the Cubs on October 1 through October 3.

The Cardinals will donate one dollar of each ticket sold for both those games to Adam Wainwright’s Big League Impact charity.

Click here for the deal.