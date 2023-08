ST. LOUIS – Cash in on deals at Adidas, offering discounts for the entire family.

Right now, you can get up to 60% off shoes, clothing, and accessories. Then get an additional 30% off full-price or sale items when you enter the coupon code BIGDEAL at checkout.

You will need to sign in to your Adidas account or sign up for a free account to get these extra savings. Your shipping is free.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.