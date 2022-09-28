ST. LOUIS – It’s National Coffee Day, which means you can cash in on deals and freebies throughout the St. Louis area.

Head to Krispy Kreme to get a free coffee. If you’re a reward’s member, you’ll also get a free donut. Dunkin’ Donuts is offering its DD perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Head to Tim Horton’s to cash in on a 25 cent medium hot or iced coffee. You do have to order through the app or online to get this offer. There are many other coffee shops offering deals Thursday.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver.