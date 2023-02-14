ST. LOUIS – We have a sweetheart of a deal on this Valentine’s Day for St. Louis Cardinals fans. Not only do pitchers and catchers report Tuesday, but how about celebrating a flash sale on tickets?

Starting Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m., fans can purchase tickets for any Monday through Thursday game, excluding opening day, for just $6.

You’ll also receive $6 in cards cash preloaded on each ticket to be used at the game check out match-ups with the Cubs, Dodgers, Mets, Padres, Braves, and more.

There is a limit of eight tickets per game. Once again, this starts at 9:00 a.m. for 12 hours only.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Get the tickets here.