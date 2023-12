ST. LOUIS – Attention Coach fans, there is a deal sure to please anyone on your list and save you some cash.

Right now, you can save 70% on clearance handbags, wristlets, wallets, clothing, and more at the Coach Outlet Online. There are dozens of new items marked down.

You can get deals for as little as $15. Even better, your shipping is free on all orders.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.