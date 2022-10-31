ST. LOUIS – We’ve scared up some hauntingly good prices this Halloween.

Check out the Trick-or-treat Warehouse Sale at Proozy Online, where they’ve slashed prices up to 90% off for men and women. There are deep discounts on the North Face, Under Armour, Adidas, Merrell, Oakley, and more.

From shoes, to joggers, hoodies, sweatshirts, jackets, and leggings, you’re bound to find some scary good deals. Hurry, this deal disappears at midnight.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.