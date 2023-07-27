ST. LOUIS – If you have a child going off to college or just want to stay cozy in your own bed, check out comforter sets marked down at Macy’s Online.

For a limited time, grab a twin comforter three-piece set down from $119 for $29.75. All sizes offer a 75% off. There are five colors to choose from in twin, queen, and king.

Each set includes a comforter and two shams. The twin includes one sham. Log into your free Macy’s rewards account to get free shipping for $25.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.