ST. LOUIS – Check out these deals that will be gone in a flash at JCPenney Online.

Wednesday is the final day of the Home Flash Sale, offering up to 40% off, then an additional 35% off. You’ll discover deals on bedding, bath, windows, and more.

This offer is online only, and you will need to enter the coupon code BATHDEAL to get the extra savings. While you’re there, you’ll also find thousands of dresses starting as low as $24.

Get free shipping on orders of $75, or spend $25 and have it delivered to the store for pickup.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.